Anthony Borges, the last patient from the Parkland school shooting in February, has been released from the hospital, according to CNN.

Borges, 15, was shot five times through the door when he barricaded a door with his body while protecting his classmates.

The Sheriff was honored to visit Anthony Borges,15, in the hospital. Anthony was shot five times. Fortunately, he is recovering, but has a long road ahead with more surgeries needed. Please join us in praying for the swift recovery of Anthony and all others from #StonemanDouglas. pic.twitter.com/U0PVkEwpFZ — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 18, 2018

Borges has a third of his lung removed, one bullet came close to his liver, and he was hit three times in the legs during the shooting. He told, NBC’s Today show on Wednesday morning that he feels good now, but he admitted that he thought he was going to die initially.

The most gravely wounded survivor of the Parkland school shooting speaks exclusively to @kerrynbc pic.twitter.com/4SkVPk3GTk — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 4, 2018

Borges’ family said last month that they plan to sue Broward County, Broward County Public Schools and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

“The failure of Broward County Public Schools, and of the Principal and School Resource Officer to adequately protect students, and in particular our client, from life-threatening harm were unreasonable, callous and negligent,” Alex Arreaza, his attorney, said in a notice of intent to sue.

Gunman Nkolas Cruz opened fire in the middle of the school day Feb. 14, at the suburban Fort Lauderdale high school, killing 17 and wounding 17 others. Borges is said to have saved the lives of 20 students when he tried to block the door, taking rounds from Cruz’s firearm in the process. A GoFundMe campaign geared toward his recovery has raised more than $800,000 so far.