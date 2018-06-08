Cardi B claps back at fans concerned over second-hand smoke endangering baby

Fans of Cardi B are anxiously awaiting the arrival of her baby girl but several folks have spoken out over health concerns after video showing Offset blowing smoke into her face surfaced this week.

The couple was partying at a nightclub in Atlanta and the Migos member seems to be enjoying a blunt while standing next to his pregnant fiancee. The rainbow-haired rapper doesn’t seem to mind that Offset is sharing his second-hand smoke with her and her baby bump, but fans took to social media to caution her against the dangers smoke poses to unborn babies.

Now, it seems Cardi B is miffed about her fans’ concerns and she fired back on social media.

“So now ya so concern on what can harm my baby? but when bit%$#s was attacking me online everyday ya wasn’t concern about baby or not! Don’t drama that causes stress harm babies more than anything? don’t the mother stress in the brain and in the body harms baby? But yaaaa ain’t gave a f%$# tho right? cause it was entertaining to ya. Dont worry about me and mines and what I’m doing. Me and my baby is great,” she posted.

She also invited her concerned fans to pitch in with her medical bills and check out her registry if they are so intent on helping her out.

“My child is great I be in the OBGYN faithfully but since you so concern about the health you want to split these medical bills with me? I have a private doctor so she be charging ma bread specially when she comes to my house. Can you help me split these medical insurance bills and pay them? I figure you would since you sound so concern about health.”

Insecure star, Amanda Seales, chimed in on the conversation and seemed to be one of the fans who were unhappy with the video.

“I mean yes, there have absolutely been excessive haters but in THIS situation anyone pointing out that she is endangering her child by ingesting 2nd smoke is not a “hater,” they’re absolutely accurate,” the actress posted.