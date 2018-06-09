The Golden State Warriors dominated the NBA Finals and in four games swept the NBA championship right from under the Cleveland Cavaliers with a 108-85 win in Game 4.

The Warriors now own the bragging rights of winning a streak of three titles in four seasons, securing top position along with only three other NBA franchises to win three titles in four years, reports USA Today.

Simply put: the Warriors dazzled and outdueled LeBron James, thanks to the collective force of Warriors All-Stars Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

There has been talk of James leaving the Cavs so he didn’t go out with a bang like he intended, but he did score 23 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

The turnovers and blunders set the team back, especially after Game 1. James also racked up six turnovers and five fouls. The offense was lacking against the Warriors who led the game. By third quarter, the Cavs hustled but still fell short as the Warriors led 77-60.

James just wasn’t the “comeback kid,” he’d hope to be, and the 3 game deficient remained giving the Warriors and a great advantage that the Cavs couldn’t control.

Curry scored 37 points, and that was two-games after he scored a record with nine 3-pointers. But it was Durant who took the MVP title with a triple-double: 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, and he also had three blocks and one steal.

While most expected Curry to secure MVP, Warriors coach Steve Kerr was proud of his team, no matter.

“I’m sure it would have been nice for Steph to win the MVP, but honestly, I don’t think he’s that disappointed at this point,” he said.

“One of the great things about having the talent around him is that he gets to win championships. Two years ago we lost, and in Game 7 to Cleveland, and that was devastating. Steph went out and recruited K.D. with this in mind, winning titles. I was there in the Hamptons when we had that discussion. I don’t remember anybody asking, ‘Who is going to win MVP in the Finals?’ It was all about let’s win championships together.”