A waitress in Missouri who served up nasty and vile commentary about hunting down n*ggers on video is now out of a job after her employers cut ties with the quickness when internet sleuths identified her, reports The Root.

The 20-year-old waitress named Tabitha “Tabbie” Duncan can be seen riding down a dark road in the video, with bare feet, sitting on top of a truck with beer in hand as a man off camera yells:

“So, we’re going nigger hunting today or what?” a man off camera asks.

“We’re going nigger hunting,” another man answers.

“We’re fucking nigger hunting right now,” the off-camera man replies.

“You get them niggers,” Duncan says smiling as a man compliments her on her looks saying she’s “pretty.”

The eerie scene looks straight out of the 1960s Jim Crow era.

Duncan was identified as a waitress who worked at Social Bar and Grill, a local restaurant in St. Louis County. As soon as the restaurant reportedly became aware of the video they “immediately terminated” her employment.

“Social Bar & Grill and it’s owners have recently become aware of a vile, disgusting, and offensive video made by one of its employees. Upon learning of this, Social Bar & Grill immediately terminated this employee as soon as they could reach her! The incendiary comments made by this employee absolutely does NOT represent the views, opinions, and policies of Social Bar & Grill and it’s owners. Nor will they be tolerated in any fashion. Social Bar & Grill and it’s owners continue to encourage and seek diversity in its restaurant.”

And now her other employment may be in jeopardy. According to the Riverfront Times, Duncan had enlisted in the Air Force and now they are investigating the video.

Here is the full statement from U.S. Air Force:

We have been made aware of a video online of an alleged reserve Airman who made racially insensitive comments. We are looking into the matter and we appreciate this being brought to our attention. The U.S. Air Force values diversity and inclusion; our Airmen come together to produce an incredible team that can accomplish any mission and overcome any challenge. We believe that our greatest asset is our diverse, innovative and technically-savvy workforce. Our Airmen come from all backgrounds and remarks such as these do not fall in line with our culture. We take incidents like this very seriously and action will be taken upon further investigation as necessary.

Duncan has reportedly shut down her Facebook page but before she did so, she shared a post about making a mistake.

Girl bye. No one is a racist by accident.