When it comes to divorce, the option is off the table for Jada Pinkett Smith and her longtime husband Will.

The Red Table Talk hostess is squashing the rumors and setting the record straight about the lingering divorce reports that keep surfacing about her and her rapper/actor husband. And she wants you to know once and for all – it ain’t happening, reports PEOPLE.

“Here’s the thing about Will and I, it’s like, we are family, that’s never going down! It’s just not! Ever!” the Girls Trip actress, 46, said Wednesday on Sway in the Morning on SiriusXM’s Shade 45.

In this case, #BlackLove is unbreakable.

The Smiths’ have battled divorce rumors over the years as people picked apart their closely guarded marriage. Now we know a little bit of everything about eclectic family thanks to Smith’s new Red table Talk show with her 17-year-old daughter Willow and mom Adrienne Banfield Norris. Actually, there’s more TMI than any of us were ready for.

But as far as the Girls Trip star and her husband breaking their bond of matrimony—don’t bet on it.

“Because we are family—take out all that whole marriage, relationship, crap—at the end of the day, Will and I are family, I’m going to hold him down,” she added. “It doesn’t matter, all that relationship and what people think, ideas of a husband and a partner and all that, man, whatever, at the end of the day, that’s a man that can rely on me for the rest of his life, period,” Smith explains.

Will Smith had to address the divorce rumors once before in 2015.

“Under normal circumstances, I don’t usually respond to foolishness. (Because it’s contagious) But, so many people have extended me their “deepest condolences” that I figured – “What the hell… I can be foolish, too!” he wrote.

“So, in the interest of redundant, repetitious, over & over-again-ness… Jada and I are…NOT GETTING A DIVORCE!!!!!!!!!!!!! : -) I promise you all – if I ever decide to divorce my Queen – I SWEAR I’ll tell you myself! #‎Dumb People Should Have to Wear Scarlet D’s,” he added.

Jada Pinkett Smith also opened up to NBC’s Megyn Kelly on TODAY.

“We have a very, very, very, unique partnership and it’s really great because when you get to a place where you can love someone and allow them to be exactly who they are,” Smith said.

“Through my journey, [I have] learned to love him in the most pure way and love everything that comes with that and he’s learning to do the same,” she added.