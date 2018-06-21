‘Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’ drops trailer and K. Michelle quit the show

The Vh1 series will be back for a fifth season on July 23.

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood is heading back to the small screen for a fifth season on July 23 and it looks like there’s already major drama brewing. K. Michelle has quit the show after being featured on the Atlanta and New York installments of the series.

According to reports, K. Michelle called it quits on the series and shocked producers and fans alike by her abrupt decision. By the looks of her recent series of tweets on the matter, it seems the singer was not pleased by the way the show was being edited and accused creators of stretching the truth a little too far.

When a fan asked about her upcoming role on the show, she revealed she has already pulled the plug. “I’m not. I quit already. They reach so much they loose the truth. I’m cool,” she posted.

I’m not. I quit already. They reach so much they loose the truth. I’m cool https://t.co/APulNWkxu5 — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) June 19, 2018

Im not love. Done done https://t.co/DToe51cuHj — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) June 19, 2018

While it’s still unclear what exactly led to her decision, K. Michelle says her affinity for the truth gets her into trouble. “Im so honest that it bothers people or make them call me crazy. Why is truth always just not the truth,” she posted.

Im so honest that it bothers people or make them call me crazy. Why is truth always just not the truth — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) June 19, 2018

Later, she added, “It’s no game I hate a liar and a fake you can’t be anywhere round me.”

It’s no game I hate a liar and a fake you can’t be anywhere round me https://t.co/zGTtODTmIR — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) June 19, 2018

We’re assuming someone must have really boiled her blood, but fans will have to wait and see if the truth is revealed when the show returns to Vh1 on July 23.

New father, Ray J, Princess Love, Teairra Mari, and Moniece Slaughter will all be back for season 5 of the hit reality series.

Check out the clip: