Demonstrating an example of Black Boy Joy, twins from New Jersey have been named valedictorians of their high school graduating class and will attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology together on scholarship.

Malik and Miles George have both been named valedictorians at Woodbridge High School in northern New Jersey, Atlanta Black Star is reporting.

The twins born 11 minutes apart maintained an A-plus average throughout their school years and generated almost perfect SAT scores, ABC7 reported. They had to choose between scholarships at 5 schools, including Harvard, but ultimately, the pitch from the exclusive MIT won out.

The twins shared the stage at their graduation on Thursday.

They credited their success to their parents, who are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary.

“Seeing them always doing their best to care for us has definitely made a good imprint on us,” Malik told ABC7.

Miles said he and his brother, who share a love of science, once bred mice in their attic for a science project. They have been dedicated to their school work, he said.

“We worked hard, every course, studying, paying attention in class, asking questions is one of the most important things, being an active student in our own education, because that’s what the teachers are there for,” he said.

Malik said he encourages others not to fear ideas.

“Whether it’s academics, athletics, some form of art, whatever passion someone has, my best advice would be just to explore it and do your best and the success will come,” the teen told the station.