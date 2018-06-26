Sometimes it takes a lifetime to earn a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame and sometimes newcomers like Lupita Nyong’o kill it onscreen and snag the honor in no time.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the Walk of Fame Class of 2019 on Monday and Nyong’o, star of Black Panther, will continue to shine as she earns a place cemented among Hollywood’s elite on the famed Walk of Fame along Hollywood Boulevard, reports Page Six.

Other film honorees include: Alan Arkin, Kristen Bell, Daniel Craig, Guillermo del Toro, Anne Hathaway, Tyler Perry and Gena Rowlands.

For television, the honorees include: Alvin and the Chipmunks, Candice Bergen, Guy Fieri, Terrence Howard, Stacy Keach, Sid and Marty Krofft, Lucy Liu, Mandy Moore, Dianne Wiest and Julia Child (posthumously).

In the recording group, Michael Bublé, Cypress Hill, the Lettermen, Faith Hill, Tommy Mottola, Pink and Teddy Riley. Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris will also receive a star together for “Trio,” and Jackie Wilson will be honored posthumously.

Dates have not yet been scheduled for the star ceremonies.

“The Committee always tries to select a group of talented honorees that appeal in various genres of the entertainment world,” said Vin Di Bona, chair of the Walk of Fame Selection Committee this year.

“I feel the Committee has outdone themselves and I know the fans, tourists and the Hollywood community will be pleased with our selections. We are excited to see each and every honoree’s face as they unveil that majestic star on Hollywood’s most famous walkway.”