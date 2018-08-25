Omarosa Manigault Newman has topped The New York Times bestseller list with her Donald Trump tell-all “Unhinged,” and now the former White House aide says she’s ready to testify to Congress “anytime, anyplace” about what she knows about Russian ties to his campaign.

As reported by Yahoo, Manigault Newman has even offered to appear as a witness at a potential Senate impeachment trial.

“I have the truth on my side as well as a hundred emails and documents and other things,” she said in an interview with the Yahoo News podcast “Skullduggery.”

The former “Apprentice” star seems to now be down with the anti-Trump resistance movement and will spend the midterm-election season pleading her case against supporting Trump.

When asked to elaborate about serving as an impeachment witness, she replied: “I think I’ve made it very clear that I am fully willing and ready to testify, to cooperate, to help advance this investigation.”

READ MORE: Attempt to close voting site in Ga. Black areas fizzles

READ MORE: Inside Omarosa’s “Unhinged” Book: 15 shocking reveals from her blistering Trump tell-all

Earlier this month, Manigault Newman said she met with special counsel Robert Mueller and would be willing to speak with him again.

Calls for 45’s removal were heightened this week after his former longtime lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to charges including bank fraud, tax fraud, and campaign finance law violations; implicating Trump in the process.

Manigault Newman told “Skullduggery” that she still talks to Cohen frequently.

“Michael Cohen and I are still close,” she said Wednesday when Cohen appeared in court. “I talked to him today and I wanted him to know and reassure him that his friends are still his friends. We still have his back.”

Trump took to Twitter to slam Cohen after he accepted a plea bargain.

If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

“If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen!” he tweeted on Wednesday. But the Ohio native was having none of it. Manigault Newman revealed on the podcast that she was “very upset” about Trump’s Cohen diss.

“Why kick a man while he’s down, you know? This man is facing jail time, he has a family, he has a beautiful wife. His daughter was my intern at the White House,” she said.

Adding, “He would not be paying off porn stars if Donald Trump had not slept with them and had these illicit relationships with them and if Donald Trump had not directed him to pay these women off.”