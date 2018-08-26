The “Beygency” and all related people are reported to be OK Sunday after a fan ran up on stage during an “On The Run II” performance Saturday in Atlanta and bolted toward the power couple, CNN is reporting.

Beyonce and Jay-Z were walking off stage after a 2.5-hour performance at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium when a man in a white jersey jumped to the stage and headed straight for the Carters, the cable news network reports. Twitter users at the concert described the interloper as a white male.

Wow, a fan jumped on stage in Atlanta at the #OTRII Tour. Security and background dancers got to him before he got to Beyonce and Jay Z. 👊🍾 pic.twitter.com/i6jEK5Qfnu — PreciseEarz.com (@PreciseEarz_) August 26, 2018

Dancers who’d been going through their routine on stage looked at one another, then moved into formation to chase after the errant fan, CNN reported. Security jumped in too.

The incident was captured on video by Twitter user Ken Kemp, @kenkemp22. Twitter user Jay, @LipsTaco, also posted video.

I guess this is when it happened but I don’t see a fight pic.twitter.com/O0rHWz1a2K — 𝕁𝕒𝕪• (@LipsTaco) August 26, 2018

The tour issued a statement, published on CNN’s website, explaining what happened.

“At the end of last night’s show, we had an intoxicated male enter the stage,” the statement reads. “At this point, we had a controlled evacuation of all crew on the stage in order to safely defuse the situation. We are happy to confirm that nobody was hurt during the incident, and Mr. & Mrs. Carter are choosing not to press charges against the individual.”

The statement continued, “We would like to thank the hard work of our tour security who effectively restrained the individual and all of our dancers and team who handled the situation so professionally. Mr. & Mrs. Carter look forward to seeing you all tomorrow in Atlanta.”

Sunday marks day two of the couple’s Atlanta appearance.

Before the Carters were so rudely interrupted, they were ending the show with a kiss as the words “This. Is. Real. Love” flashed across a screen. They walked off the stage hand-in-hand.

The fan obviously didn’t know about the “Beygency.”