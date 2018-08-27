The concert tour of the year took an unexpected turn in Atlanta over the weekend when a fan rushed the stage where Beyonce and Jay-Z were performing for their OTRII tour.

The crazed man, who was identified by Atlanta Police as Anthony Charles Thomas Maxwell, could be seen on video posted by fans jumping onto the stage and making his way to the back of the stage to follow the Carters.

Beyonce and Jay-Z were walking off the stage after they brought the house down with “Apes—” at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He reportedly approached Jay-Z and made contact with him.

Thankfully, the loyal backup dancers and security guards jumped to restrain the fan.



The tour issued a statement: “At the end of last night’s show, we had an intoxicated male enter the stage. At this point, we had a controlled evacuation of all crew on the stage in order to safely defuse the situation.”

Beyonce’s spokeswoman Yvette Noel-Schure said the Grammy-winning duo were unharmed.

“Thank you to all the fans for your concern. They are fine and looking forward to the show tomorrow,” Noel-Schure wrote on Instagram.

Maxwell was reportedly treated for minor injuries and issued a citation for disorderly conduct before being released by police, who have also added a charge of simple battery.