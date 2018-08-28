Breaking News: Justice is served for Jordan Edwards, who was fatally shot by ex police officer, Roy Oliver

Ex-police officer, Roy Oliver, has been found guilty of murder, in the shooting death of 15-year-old, Jordan Edwards.

Oliver shot into a car of teenagers as they drove away from a house party– a police visit which all started with a 911 call about drunk underage kids. Jordan Edwards, who was sitting in the car, got shot in the head.

Roy Oliver claimed he shot Edwards to protect his fellow police officer, Tyler Gross but surveillance footage showed the car not moving in Gross’s direction. Gross also testified at trial that he never feared for his life.

Roy Oliver was armed with an AR-1semi-automatic rifle; Jordan Edwards, a freshman honor student, was unarmed.

Oliver now faces life in prison.