A billboard in Union Township in New Jersey, prominently displaying a picture of President Donald Trump with the caption: “Our leader the idiot” has reportedly angered residents

But there’s not much they can do about it, New Jersey News reports.

—How John McCain asked Barack Obama to deliver his eulogy—

The billboard is privately owned by Out Front Media, and a local activist named Neil Harrison, paid $1,000 to have it put up in support of a documentary he’s promoting. The Bronx man said the billboard is being used to spread “his message against the president.”

On the other hand, people in Union Township are big mad and have called for the municipality to remove the “potentially offensive” billboard parked on Morris Avenue.

Anti-Trump billboard erected in New Jersey: “Our leader the idiot” https://t.co/gaZpA3x1wx pic.twitter.com/Yr9SVhxBrd — The Hill (@thehill) August 23, 2018

“Manafort was convicted,” Harrison told News12. “Cohen’s giving up everything he can, and we’re hoping that Trump is next. Basically, that’s what we are out here for. I’m an activist and that’s what I do. And we’re trying to drum up some real support here.”

However, Union Township Public Information Officer Natalie Pineiro said there’s not much they can do about it since the political billboard does not violate any local ordinance or laws.

“It’s clear what his intentions were and now the township has been the recipient of his circus-like crusade,” Pineiro told New Jersey News.

—Revisionist History: Why Black people need to realize John McCain was more like Donald Trump than anyone will ever want to admit—

The township released this statement in response to concerns:

“Residents, it’s come to our attention that a potentially offensive billboard has gone up on Morris Ave promoting a documentary about the President. We wanted to take this time to remind you all that while we take these matters very seriously, Billboards are privately owned and as such the Township of Union has no authority or or role in approving what goes up on each of them. Should you have any questions or concerns please contact the Office of Public Information at 908-851-5096 or [email protected]”