From an A-list roster of attendees and performers to multiple outfit changes, Aretha Franklin was laid to rest today in grand style today.

The street outside Greater Grace church was filled Friday morning with pink Cadillacs and her gold casket was carried to the church in a 1940 Cadillac LaSalle hearse that also took Franklin’s father, legendary minister C.L. Franklin, and civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks to their final resting places at Woodlawn Cemetery, where the singer will join them.

Aretha Franklin was reportedly dressed in a sparkling full-length gold dress with sequined heels for her final outfit. This was the fourth and final outfit Franklin wore during a week of events leading up to her funeral.

Sabrina Owens, Franklin’s niece, told the Associated Press that she started putting thoughts to paper about events earlier this year as her aunt’s health failed. Since Franklin’s Aug. 16 death at 76, Owens said a close group she described as “Aretha’s angels” have “worked tirelessly” and have been guided by a single question: “What would Aretha want?”

“After all she gave to the world, I felt we needed to give her an appropriate send-off that would match her legacy,” Owens said.

When Rev. Al Sharpton took the podium to share his sentiments he brought the church to their feet celebrating her contributions to the Civil Rights movement, called out Trump and read a special message from President Barack Obama.

Trump upset many upon the passing of Aretha Franklin when he said that he she used to work for him.

Say what now?

Well, Sharpton set the record straight telling the audience that after everyone had called him out for misspelling “respect” last week it was time for all of them to teach Trump some respect. He then said Aretha never worked for Trump, she performed for him, but she worked for Black people.

Moments ago: The Rev. Al Sharpton at Aretha Franklin’s funeral: “When word went out that Ms. Franklin passed, Trump said she used to work for me. No, she used to perform for you. She worked for us.” WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/6Hvw5uFYO9 pic.twitter.com/j0tOkXdNRV — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) August 31, 2018

As the crowd rose to their feet, Sharpton said, “Aretha never took orders from nobody but God!”

Amen