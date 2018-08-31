Aretha Franklin’s family members have paid tribute to a woman who cooked for them, gossiped with them and passed on her gifts to them.

Victorie Franklin, a granddaughter, said at the Queen of Soul’s funeral that she will always cherish being part of Franklin’s legacy, recognizing parts of her grandmother in her.

“Nothing sounded better to me than my grandmother’s voice,” said Victorie. “Her voice brought peace.”

Grandson Jordan directed his remarks directly to Aretha, frequently stopping to fight back tears. “I’m sad today, because I’m losing my friend, but I know the imprint she left on this world can never be removed. You showed the world God’s love, and there’s nothing more honorable.”

Aretha’s son, Edward, sang “Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)” by Marvin Gaye.