



The former NBA star— who completed a stint in rehab after his infamous Las Vegas brothel overdose in 2015 — was spotted at Story Nightclub’s DJ booth at around 1:30 a.m., before making his way to a private table that was “filled with … beautiful women,” an insider told the outlet.

Odom chatted with singer Trey Songz, who was posted up at the table next to his, before partying with the women at his own table.

“He left the club with three or four of the women” at 3:30 a.m., according to a different spy.

Earlier in the evening, Odom was spied sipping tequila cocktails at Upland in Miami with a pal. After overdosing in Vegas, Odom suffered 12 strokes and 6 heart attacks while he was in a coma. At the time, his estranged wife (now ex) Khloe Kardashian supported the athlete through his recovery.

He has since spoken about the struggles of addiction and sobriety.

When asked in a recent interview with Kevin Hart if he was “fully over the addiction side,” the ex-Laker replied, “Yes.” “All my doctors that see me say I’m a walking miracle,” he told Hart. “Every day, I’m alive. It’s much better than the alternative.”

As The Grio previously reported, Odom collapsed at an L.A. nightclub late last year, and it was all caught on video. While most assumed alcohol was to blame, reps told TMZ that he was dehydrated after an “intense” workout earlier that day. They also noted that it was hot inside the club.

In related news, Odom took to Instagram last month to share an emotional birthday message for Kobe Bryant, who supported the baller during and after his recovery.

“There are no words in this world that can describe the mad love I have for you. I appreciate you Bean, you have been there for me in my most dark times until today and I hope till the end of times,” he wrote.

“We shined together in my most glorious times and those are like a tattoo in my heart. I can never repay you back for the unconditional love but I can tell you how much I appreciate you,” he added.