Carla Maloney, a Republican county official in Pennsylvania, has resigned after calling NFL players “baboons” and “ignorant blacks” in a Facebook post in reference to kneeling protests, Times Online reports.

Screen grabs of the vile racist comments from last year were uncovered on Maloney’s personal Facebook page.

She wrote:

“Steelers are now just as bad as the rest of the over paid baboons. You respect your flag, country and our national anthem. How many men and women have lost limbs or died to protect this country and you baboons want respect,” she wrote. “If you want respect you need to earn it and so far you haven’t. Stop watching, or going to a game and paying for over priced food, water and tickets. Let’s see how the baboons get paid when white people stop paying their salaries.”

She continued: “Tired of these over paid ignorant blacks telling me what I should believe in. I will tell you what I believe in and that is our Flag the National Anthem and America period end of story,” she wrote. “You don’t like it here go to Africa see how you like it there. We are all Americans not African American not Hispanic American. WE ARE ALL AMERICAN.”

Sounding much like a white supremacist, Maloney said there would be a civil war “soon than later” and she complained about “reverse racism” in America. She said she was “sick of the name calling, rioting, shooting, and looting.”

Maloney said in her pathetic resignation letter, that the comments were made as a result of a bitter “ongoing family dispute” and she was “eager to make this situation right” with the RCBC.

“I know I am a better person than this and, as I step away from these public positions, I will work to show everyone who I truly am,” Maloney said. “From the bottom of my heart, I again apologize for my remarks, my poor taste, and the problems they have caused. I also apologize to everyone offended by my posts.”

Chip Kohser, chairman of the RCBC, said although the posts were made before Maloney was named secretary earlier this year, the committee accepted Maloney’s resignation. “The views expressed in her posts are abhorrent and have no place in reasonable public discourse,” he said. “We denounce these comments in the strongest terms possible.”