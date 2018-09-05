We couldn’t wait for the return of Issa Rae’s popular HBO series ‘Insecure’ last month—and apparently we weren’t alone.

In a revealing Glamour magazine cover interview Rae said she was excited to learn that our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama was a fan of the show.

“She had just finished watching the finale, and she was like, ‘That fakeout — how could you do that? I thought you and Lawrence were going to live happily ever after,’” Rae recalled.

Obama told Rae that daughters Malia and Sasha Obama put her on to the series. “It was like talking to my auntie. It bums me out that I will never have that feeling again of the first family f—king with us so hard and getting us,” Rae explained.

Issa Rae then went on to say that she wouldn’t like it if the current FLOTUS, Melania Trump, was a fan of the comedic series.

“If Melania [Trump] said that to me, I would be like, ‘Well, I guess it’s canceled. We’re not making this show. It’s not ours anymore,’” she said.

Well word must have gotten back to the east wing of the White House because Melania Trump’s White House communications director Stephanie Grisham gleefully posted a message to Issa on Twitter: “Alert: FYI @IssaRae, @FLOTUS likes your show!”

But before we could find enough sad face emojis to encapsulate our response, Issa Rae clapped back perfectly on Twitter, posting: “Melania or the double”

Melania or the double? https://t.co/x2KE3RmjDt — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) September 5, 2018

We seriously doubt any of the Trumps even have HBO in the White House since the president seems to just exist off of a scary running stream of Fox News.

Insecure, much, Melania?