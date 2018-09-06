A decision on a state ethics complaint against Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who hopes to become Florida’s next governor, won’t be rendered at least until after the Nov, 6 general election, the Tallahassee Democrat reports.

“I suspect that it will probably not come up before the election,” said Gillum’s attorney Barry Richard, who is representing him in the ethic complaints regarding his out-of-town trips.

A businessman, Erwin Jackson, filed the complaint last October. The Florida Commission on Ethics is looking into the complaint. The complaint made claims that Gillum possibly violated state ethics laws when he traveled to Costa Rica in 2016 and to NYC with lobbyist friends. FBI agents went undercover as part of a public corruption investigation, according to reports.

But Richard said Gillum isn’t concerned about the outcome.

“It doesn’t make any difference to Andrew anyway. There’s nothing there. He had no violations of anything. And I would be surprised if they made any decisions that were adverse to him.”

Gillum, who defeated former Rep. Gwen Graham in the state’s democratic primary last week, has denied any wrongdoing and taxpayer dollars were not used to fund the trip.

Meanwhile, Gillum is in the lead in the Florida governor’s race, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll. The Democratic nominee is up by three points against Republican Rep. DeSantis, CNN reports.