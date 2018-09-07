Beyoncé and Jay-Z are giving us the warm and fuzzies by releasing intimate photos from her birthday celebration in Sardinia.

Mrs. Carter turned 37 on Tuesday and she and Jay are showing us “Everything is Love” in these images shot in Sardinia, a resort island off the coast of Italy, where the lovebirds are vacationing. One photo shows Jay kissing the crown of Bey’s head as they walk on a pier overlooking the water. The birthday queen is wearing a pink, two-piece skirt and crop top get up, accessorized with red, cat-eyed glasses and a gold belly chain while the rap king is giving us cool in a graphic t-shirt and striped off-white pants.

Beyoncé & JAY-Z in Sardinia, Italy — Sept. 4th. pic.twitter.com/M6mxmSa9Mx — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) September 5, 2018

In another image, Jay takes an iPhone video of Bey as she cuts her birthday cake. Man, I would love a slice of that (most likely vegan) birthday cake!

Together, they spent the day taking in the beauty that is their life and their vacay locale, fancy yacht and azure blue water and all, according to PEOPLE magazine.

It’s been a stellar year for the pair, who celebrated a decade of marriage earlier this year and have been touring as a family.

On Instagram, Bey showed her fans some love. “This year has been monumental for me. I thank God for everyone in my life. Thank you for all the positivity and for the beautiful birthday wishes. I’m looking forward to continuing to learn from my past, living in the present and surrendering to the future.”

Bey’s mom had to get in her love as well. Tina Knowles Lawson celebrated her oldest daughter’s birth with this sweet IG post, accompanied by an adorable picture of Beyoncé when she was a 4-month-old baby: “Happy Birthday to the nicest owner of the most beautiful, generous, loving hearts ever!!!! Brilliant too! Always thinking, planning, analyzing, strategizing how you can make everything you touch better!”

“Sometimes I can’t believe out of all the incredible people in the world, I was chosen by God to be your mom! The day that you and your sister entered this world were the two best days of my life, hands down!! It is a privilege to have carried you two in this body.”