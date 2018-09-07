Kanye West, a rapper, music producer and fashion designer, can now add another title to his repertoire: creative director of the Pornhub Awards.

West and his creative company DONDA designed last night’s inaugural awards ceremony for pornography streaming giant, Pornhub. The event took place at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles and winners took home custom phallic statuettes designed by West for categories including top female solo performer and top fetish performer, according to The Guardian.

“Kanye has designed a bespoke erotica-inspired award statue for each of tonight’s unique categories,” stated a press release. West’s fashion label Yeezy also outfitted the presenters, who appeared on stage surrounded by large video screens that aired works by American erotic film-maker, Richard Kern.

Rumors had floated earlier this week about West becoming involved in the event. They began with an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, West revealed a couple of startling things. When asked if having kids curbed his views about women he said, “Nah, I still look at Pornhub.”

He then went on to name the categories on the site he enjoys the most. Kimmel tried to get the actor to pull back a bit from being so open saying that he didn’t have to reveal so much. West replied:

“I mean, what’s the point of being Kanye West if you can’t?”

That exchange caught the attention of Pornhub and they gave the rapper a free lifetime premium membership, along with the offer for the hosting gig and a chance to dabble in directing a porn of his own.

During the ceremony, which was set in the year 6918, West also performed and premiered a music video for a new song called “I Love It” featuring Lil Pump and Adele Givens. In the video, directed by Spike Jonze, Kanye and Pump don massive, rectangular body suits and swagger down a corridor while passing women who are posed as statuettes.

The Pornhub awards were streamed in virtual reality on Pornhub and West’s site.

No word on whether or not West will actually direct his own adult film.