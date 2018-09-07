Kindness knows no age limitations.

A young Seattle Seahawks fan found this out firsthand as he walked the stands, waiting for his father to arrive to watch the game with him. Donovan Shaw, 8, watched the boy and noticed that he had tears in his eyes.

Donovan, who was there with his teammates from his junior football team, the Benson Bruins, quickly walked up to the boy and invited him to sit with his team until his father arrived. Turns out the boy’s seats were high in the stands and he was afraid of heights, according to Donovan’s mother, Dana Clark.

“I asked him to sit down because I wanted him to feel better,” Donovan told Seattle Medium. “He didn’t know which one Russell Wilson was, so I showed him where Wilson was and other players.”

Clark wasn’t yet at the game but when she learned what her son did to help the frightened boy, she wasn’t surprised. “That’s just how he is,” she told Yahoo Lifestyle. “He loves everyone and just wants to be friends with everyone. He saw a little boy tearing up … Donovan pulled him down and talked him through it, comforted him for about 20 minutes.”

He gets his sweet nature from his mama.

“His heart is always in the right place. I’m similar, I have a soft heart,” Clark told Yahoo. “I am very proud of him, it was a very mature thing. He’s my baby.”

She recalls Donovan asking her why she stops to speak to strangers. Her response: “it does not cost you anything to be nice to someone. As a matter of fact, it will make you feel good to make other people feel good.”

Donovan learned the lesson well. He reassured the other young boy. “I told him it was going to be OK because you should help people when they’re sad,” he said.

Now the Seahawks are getting in on the love. The organization is honoring Donovan’s act of kindness by giving him two sideline passes to an upcoming game against the Rams.