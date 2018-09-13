Residents in the Philadelphia suburb of Roslyn found an unwanted letter on their homes in the form of Ku Klux Klan recruitment letters on Wednesday.

Local police say they are investigating the letters found on several properties in the Roslyn section of Abington and the city’s police chief is not pleased.

“We really resent that people come into our community and try to divide us,” Abington Police Chief Patrick Molloy told WPVI. “There’s already so much of that going on.”

“There is some video to indicate that this was a young person on a bicycle,” Molloy added.

While some residents and detectives were shocked by the flyers, some residents sadly weren’t surprised at all.

“I don’t get surprised anymore by the way things are,” said Michael Smith of Roslyn to Philly.com. “I don’t.”

Although leaving flyers around isn’t technically illegal, Molloy would like to talk to the person printing and sharing these flyers. He hopes to be able to change their mind.

“Of course, they hang their hat on the first amendment right,” Molloy said, “but this is somewhat of a cowardly act to go out after dark, encroach on people’s property.”

Hate groups are also recruiting in other areas of the country.

Earlier this summer, Prince William County police found signs of the KKK doing some heavy recruiting in that area of Virginia when they uncovered bags of hate pamphlets in various neighborhoods, reports WTOP.

The “hate propaganda” was widely distributed by the Ku Klux Klan in the Gainesville and Bristow areas, police said and left on doorsteps or at the edge of driveways sometime between July 7 and 8.

The bags with the racist recruitment letters were weighted down with birdseeds. It included hate speech against African Americans and anti-Semitic language. While police believe the distribution was at random, some of the bags were found on the properties of Black families. There was even a number to contact the head of the KKK for anyone interested in learning more about the group’s mission and intention.

“It’s quite clear that when fascists and white supremacists organize, they’re doing it with an end goal in mind, and that goal is ethnic cleansing,” Lee Carter, a member of the Virginia House of Delegates who represents Manassas, told WTOP.

The Texas-based Neo-Nazi Patriot Front, has reportedly been doing similar pamphlets drops in recent months as well.