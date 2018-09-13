Kyrie Irving enrolls in Harvard Business School program

Irving is one of several athletes enrolled in the program.

Kyrie Irving is heading to Harvard…sort of.

The Boston Celtics guard has enrolled in Harvard Business School’s “Crossover Into Business” course this semester. The program is intended to help professional athletes for life during and after their athletic careers.

The class is taught by Harvard Business School professor, Anita Elberse and is “built to help professional athletes be better prepared for business activities during and after their active sports careers,” per Harvard’s course description.

Kyrie Irving will partner up with two Harvard MBA student mentors who will help them “develop their business acumen and empower them to make better business decisions.” The course is structured to accommodate the athletes’ crazy schedules and we’re wondering who the lucky MBA students who get to work with these pros will be.

Irving hit up the program’s kick-off event earlier this week along with several other athletes including Paul Millsap, Zaza Pachulia and Spencer Dinwiddie; as well as former NFL player, Martellus Bennett; and pros from the American Ballet Theater, UFC, Major League Soccer, the WNBA.

This isn’t the first time some of the world’s biggest athletes have signed up for higher learning in the program. Past participants include Chris Bosh, Festus Ezeli, Joe Harris, Damien Wilkins, and Lance Thomas, among others.

“So fun to welcome these amazing athletes to the Harvard family yesterday!” Elberse wrote on Instagram. “They crushed it in their case discussions during the #CrossoverIntoBusiness kick-off. And kept things 100% serious throughout the day, as you can see.”