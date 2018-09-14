Here’s why Frank Ocean wants OFF of Travis Scott’s ‘Astroworld’

Although plenty of people are loving Travis Scott‘s latest album, Astroworld, Frank Ocean isn’t so pleased with the finished project.

The singer has reportedly sent Scott a cease and desist letter demanding his vocals be removed from the song “Carousel.”

According to reports, Frank Ocean isn’t happy about the changes made to his vocals on the track that was produced by Hit-Boy. In it, he lends his talents to a hook and a verse of the song.

Sources told TMZ that Ocean made his concerns known before the No.1 album dropped but his Scott refused to change the vocals. Now, he wants his voice off the record but it doesn’t look like Scott is showing any signs of backing down.

Let’s hope these two don’t end up in court over this issue.

Frank Ocean isn’t the only rapper who has beef with the album. Nicki Minaj went on a very public tirade when Astroworld beat her latest release, Queen, for the No.1 spot the week she dropped it. She accused Scott of using his in with Kylie Jenner fans to boost sales. During the social media rant, Minaj criticized his efforts to promote his project.

“He knows he doesn’t have the #1 album this week,” she tweeted. “I love my fans for the #1 album in AMERICA… I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol,” Minaj posted.

Despite her beef with Scott, Minaj insisted she still has love for Kylie.

“TMZ posted a video saying Kylie Jenner avoided me at the red carpet, it was funny and I thought it was cute. I said it on the last show and I’ll say it again. I f–king love Kylie and that’s never gonna change,” Minaj said on her Apple Music Beats 1 radio show Queen Radio on Thursday.

“She has been put in a little awkward situation, but this isn’t real life—this is entertainment. I love Kylie and so do my fans.”