Kenya Moore is gearing up for motherhood and loving it.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star showed off her growing baby bump on social media along with the caption, “Oh baby!”

The 47-year old is expecting her first child with her restauranteur husband, Marc Daly. She revealed that she currently weighs 200 pounds with a “few more months” to go in the comments section of her post.

“You are exactly the same everywhere but your belly! You will snap right back!,” one follower posted.

“Nope legs booty and boobs way bigger,” Kenya Moore responded.

Kandi Burruss weighed in on the photo as well.

“OMG! That baby is all the way out there now,” wrote Burruss.

“Still have a few months to go,” Moore replied, “and I weigh 200lbs!!!”

“We want to be surprised and we want to make it as natural as we can at this point,” Kenya Moore told PEOPLE a few months back.“We just want a healthy baby. And it doesn’t matter to either of us — boy, girl, we don’t really care.”

She also shared a video of from an ultrasound from early in her pregnancy on social media, shutting down critics who have been doubting if she was really pregnant since she announced the news in April.

“My heart is overwhelmed by all the kindness and well wishes many of you have sent our family,” she posted.

“I felt compelled to share this video of one of our early ultrasounds when I saw my baby’s heart beating for the first time. I cried like a baby myself! I couldn’t believe this miracle was growing inside me. And its heart was beating so fast!”

We can’t wait to see Kenya’s bundle of joy!