Tanaya Lewis has been charged with the stabbing death of a 16-year-old star student who was reportedly once her friend.

—Gifted student fatally stabbed over boy at school—

Lewis stabbed Danyna Gibson twice in the chest and twice in the back with a steak knife at Warren Fitzgerald High School last week, reports the Detroit Free Press. One of the wounds pierced Gibson’s heart, according to the Warren Police Department.

According to witnesses, Lewis chased Gibson around their economics classroom yelling, “I’m going to kill her.”

Lewis, 17, who was an honor student herself with a 4.0 GPA, was taken into custody.

“Premeditation is abundant in this case,” Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith. Lewis was held in the county jail without bond.

“It’s as simple as the fact that she brought a knife to school — that in and of itself is premeditation. But there was previous dispute, there (were) things said previous to this … the fact that the defendant chased the victim throughout the class while this was going on.”

Lewis allegedly got upset with Gibson because she thought the girl was telling the suspect’s 17-year-old boyfriend that she was cheating on him.

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer told the Detroit Free Press that a teacher and 20 to 30 other students were in the classroom when the stabbing occurred last Wednesday morning.

“She was running towards me, she was screaming, and all I saw was the girl catch her and stab her in her chest,” Francesca Pascua told WXYZ.

Francesca told the news outlet that as Danyna fell to the floor, the teacher tried to get the suspect out of the classroom.

“She ran out the classroom while the teacher was pushing her out and she was saying I’m going to kill you I am going to slit your throat she was saying crazy things and like running around in circles,” said Francesca.

Dwyer said the suspect’s boyfriend is cooperating with police and the murder weapon was recovered at the scene.

“The entire school system is mourning the loss,” Dwyer said. “The loss of a young, innocent, talented young girl, an honors student, it’s just senseless.” Warren superintendent Laurie Fournier said in a statement to reporters that counselors will be available for staff and students.

“Our Fitzgerald Community is #FitzNation strong and it’s important that we come together and support each other,” Fournier said in the statement. “Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Danyna’s family, friends and classmates during this difficult time.