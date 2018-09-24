Lucy McBath, the mother of slain teenager, Jordan Davis, killed in his car by a man who complained about “loud music,” wouldn’t let him die in vain.

Since the 2012 murder, McBath has channeled her pain into activism, advocating for justice for Jordan, becoming a spokesperson for gun control, and joining the Mothers of the Movement in support of Hillary Clinton.

Now she’s running for Congress in Georgia’s Congressional 6th District, up against Republican incumbent, Karen Handel.

McBath tells her story to theGrio‘s Natasha Alford, during a one-on-one interview in Washington, D.C, during the Congressional Black Caucus’ 48th Annual Legislative Conference.

She also discusses her new memoir, “Standing Our Ground” and explains why she believes activism isn’t enough to change America’s gun culture.