After 26 years, Lena Waithe and Halle Berry are bringing back Boomerangon BET with its long-awaited sequel.

Sort of.

Emmy-winner Waithe will serve as executive producer of the new series along with Oscar-winner Berry, whose breakout performance came in the original 1992 film. The series was initially developed as a reboot of the film will now act as a sequel, according to Shadow and Act.

“I’m thrilled to team up with Lena on this project as she is without a doubt a leading voice of her generation and a trail blazer in her own right,” Berry said in a statement. “I’m truly excited to be a part of bringing this iconic and beloved film to the small screen.”

The original film, which starred Eddie Murphy, Robin Givens, and Berry and was directed by Reginald Hudlin, was based around Marcus Graham (Murphy) being a player with serious commitment issues meeting his match Jacqueline Boyer (Givens) before falling in love with Angela (Berry).

The new series will follow the lives of Jacqueline Boyer’s son and Marcus and Angela Graham’s daughter as they attempt to step out of their parents’ shadows and make a legacy of their own.

“This is less of a reboot and more of a continuation of the original story. There’s no point in trying to remake a classic,” Berry said. “I’m thrilled to team up with Lena on this project as she is without a doubt a leading voice of her generation and a trail blazer in her own right. I’m truly excited to be a part of bringing this iconic and beloved film to the small screen.”

Boomerang is a part of BET’s latest lineup, as the network looks to add more original content.

“Partnering an icon such as Halle with a disruptor like Lena is a perfect blend for the creation of a project that tells a classic tale in a relevant voice,” BET president Scott Mills said. “This partnership demonstrates BET’s commitment to the continued elevation of the brand, collective creativity and authentic storytelling.”

A premiere date for Boomerang has not been announced.