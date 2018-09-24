The sordid tale that is Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation has taken potentially uglier turn.

Minutes after a new piece in the New Yorker dropped on Sunday night that brought forward a second woman named Deborah Ramirez, who alleges Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at Yale during the 1980s, Michael Avenatti – the lawyer for former porn actress and Trump mistress Stormy Daniels – told the Senate Judiciary Committee he has multiple witnesses who can say Kavanaugh participated in gang rapes of drunken girls while he was high school.

“We are aware of significant evidence of multiple house parties in the Washington, D.C. area during the early 1980s during which Brett Kavanaugh, Mark Judge and others would participate in the targeting of women with alcohol/drugs in order to allow a ‘train’ of men to subsequently gang rape them,” Avenatti said in an email to Mike Davis, chief counsel for nominations for the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Avenatti tweeted out a screenshot of the entire exchange:

My e-mail of moments ago with Mike Davis, Chief Counsel for Nominations for U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary. We demand that this process be thorough, open and fair, which is what the American public deserves. It must not be rushed and evidence/witnesses must not be hidden. pic.twitter.com/11XLZJBTtY — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 24, 2018

Avenatti did not disclose any details or identities of his supposed witnesses. He only acknowledged in an earlier tweet that his client is not Ramirez.

In the tweet, Avenatti posed a series of questions that he would like the committee to ask of Kavanaugh.

“Did you ever target one or more women for sex or rape at a house party? Did you ever assist Mark Judge or others in doing so?,” the e-mail read.

Another Question: “Did you ever attend any house party during which a woman was gang raped or used for sex by multiple men?”

Avenatti said that Kavanaugh should be asked if he ever tried to prevent the assaults from happening. Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the first woman to come forward with allegations against Kavanaugh, claims that he attempted to rape her at a high school party in 1982.

Ford is set to testify this Thursday.