Beyonce revisited “Becky with the good hair” during her concert Sunday in Los Angeles, referring to a hypothetical mistress in the song “Resentment” as a “desperate, mediocre, white b—h,” Blavity and other news organizations are reporting.

Beyonce first introduced her fans to the fictional, or not so fictional, Becky, someone who allegedly had an affair with her husband, Jay-Z, in “Sorry.” Speculation over Becky’s true identity barreled across the Twitterverse, and designer Rachel Roy, singer Rita Ora and actress Gwyneth Paltrow were some of the potential mistresses tossed about on social media.

The official lyrics of “Resentment” are: “I’ll always remember feeling like I was no good/Like I couldn’t do it for you like your mistress could.”

During the show, part of the On the Run II tour, Mrs. Carter changed the words to: “I’ll always remember feeling like I was no good/Like I couldn’t do it for you like that desperate, mediocre, white b—h could.”

Word, Bey?

The revised lyrics set Twitter into another frenzy of figuring out the identity of the mistress.

Posted @sportsNEVERstop, “I’m waiting for the day Beyonce gets real into Resentment and tells us who Becky is one of these days.”

Posted @ohrelly_, “Imagine being Becky with the good hair. Beyonce literally hates your existence and makes it know(n) EVERY time she sings resentment live.”

This isn’t the first time Bey has changed up the “Resentment” lyrics to seemingly send a message to her husband’s side chick.

In 2014, she changed the words to: “I’ll always remember feeling like I was no good/Like I couldn’t do it for you like that wack b—h could,” BET reports.

Model Amber Rose brought up the possibility of Paltrow, according to Vulture. Paltrow and the Carters were friends but you don’t see them together anymore, Vulture quoted Rose as saying on a podcast.