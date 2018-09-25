The family of Botham Jean laid him to rest in his home country of St. Lucia and remembered the 26-year-old as a changemaker whose death will propel the change that Jean wanted to see, before he was shot to death in his own home.

—BREAKING NEWS: Dallas Police Chief FIRES Amber Guyger, officer who killed Botham Jean in his apartment—

During the service in the capital city at the 100-year-old Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, there was no mention of the Amber Guyger, the Dallas police officer, responsible for ending Jean’s promising life.

Jean’s family members said he wanted to become prime minister one day there. His uncle Ignacius Jean called for justice in his nephew’s name, the Dallas News reports.

“We demand justice for Botham. Botham’s life matters,” Ignacius Jean said in a eulogy. “We are in the house of the Lord where it is appropriate to kneel for Botham.”

He also said he hopes Jean’s killer would find a “peace of conscience” and tell “the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth” about Jean’s death.

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall fired Amber Guyger on Monday morning for the fatal shooting of Botham Jean in his own apartment.

According to the police department, Guyger was terminated during a hearing with the chief Monday morning. An internal affairs investigation found she “engaged in adverse conduct when she was arrested for manslaughter” and she was fired due to her “actions” the night of the fatal shooting.

—Attorneys for Botham Jean’s family say witnesses heard woman’s voice say ‘Let me in!’—

Jean’s family attorney said Botham Jean, was in his apartment watching a football game when Guyger barged in.

Jean’s father, Bertrum Jean, thanked everyone for the overwhelming amount of support the family has received from all over the world.

“All night, I have been reading cards,” he said. “It was just tremendous.”

In an emotional speech, Bertrum Jean said he spoke to his son two weeks before he was killed.

Both parents are still grappling with Jean’s death.

“I can’t believe my boy is now dead,” the father said through tears.