Prior to Sunday afternoons’ game between the Chicago White Sox and their crosstown rivals the Chicago Cubs, a familiar face (and a new one) strolled onto the mound for the ceremonial first pitch: Kanye West and his son, Saint.

Kanye, who is in the midst of rehabbing his image in both his hometown and in the Black community, hit the mound with Saint on his shoulders as his song “Homecoming” played through the stadium speakers.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Kanye’s appearance before the game was a surprise to everyone, including the White Sox players. It was arranged at the last minute by White Sox corporate development manager Sam Lawson, who has a connection to West’s camp.

The original plan was for “Chicago P.D.” actor LaRoyce Hawkins, a native of nearby Harvey, Ill., to throw out the ceremonial pitch. Then Kanye showed up and asked the White Sox that morning if he and Saint could do it, too.

“It wasn’t until a couple of hours before the game that we even knew,” said Brooks Boyer, senior vice president of sales and marketing, told the Tribune. “That’s pretty cool to be able to double down with Kanye” and Hawkins.

Saint and Kanye each took a turn throwing the ball to White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito, then had a brief chat with Kanye as he handed him the souvenir.

After the game, West tweeted a photo of him and his late mother, Donda, from when they threw out the first pitch before a game in 2007, with the words “same field.”