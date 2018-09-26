Even as thousands of outraged people call for Bill Cosby’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to be removed, it will remain a part of the framework, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce decided.

“The Hollywood Walk of Fame star is a historical record of entertainment figures past and present. Once installed, the stars become part of the historical fabric of the Walk of Fame, a “designated historical cultural landmark”, and are intended to be permanent,” a statement read.

Former TV dad Cosby was sentenced to 3-10 years in prison Tuesday for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Costand at his Pennsylvania home 14 years ago and the public expressed mixed feelings about it.

Costand is one of 60 women who accused the man who used to play Cliff Huxtable on the Cosby Show of sexual assault. Reactions were mixed to the sentence for Cosby, who is 81 and blind.

On Monday, a petition started circulating on social media urging the Chamber of Commerce to remove Cosby’s star on Hollywood Boulevard.

Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable President Earl Ofari Hutchinson told CBS Los Angeles that while the committee is committed to adhering to their rules Cosby’s conviction and previous actions negate them.

“Cosby’s horrendous documented sexual abuses hardly qualify as worth contributions to the community,” he said.

According to the Chamber of Commerce’s rules: “The stars only commemorate the recipient’s professional accomplishments,” the chamber said Tuesday.

“It is regrettable when the personal lives of inductees do not measure up to public standards and expectations; however, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce does not remove stars from the Walk of Fame.”

Power 105.1, a radio station based in New York, asked listeners via Twitter what they thought.

@ThaLordPiper posted that 3-10 years was a good deal for the former entertainer. “Take the 3 and bounce,” the post read.

Tweeted @trisha_ciraso, “This is f—ed up! He should not be n JAIL.”