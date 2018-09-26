The Download | September 26th: Times Up for Bill Cosby + Ben Jealous squares off against Governor Larry Hogan in Maryland Governor’s debate +IL. Congressional candidate Lauren Underwood is being honored in a sweet way



Hey Grio fam! This is the D.C Download for Wednesday, September 26th.

Bill Cosby is no longer a free man.

The 81-year-old was sentenced to serve three to ten years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand nearly fourteen years ago.

Cosby went from being everyone’s favorite tv dad to now being registered and known as a sex offender. More than 60 women have accused him of assault.

And in politics– gubernatorial candidates of Maryland, Ben Jealous and Larry Hogan went head to head in their latest live debate addressing one of america’s troubling issues: mass shootings.

And congressional candidate of illinois , Lauren Underwood, is one of the seven candidates that will receive a new ice cream flavor from Ben and Jerry’s.

The limited edition flavors will be raffled off, with the proceeds going to the candidates’ campaigns.