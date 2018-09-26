This week as Will Smith celebrated his 50th birthday in a big way with a bungee jump, all across social media his fans and friends sent shout outs but one in particular really raised a few eyebrows.

—Will Smith bungee jump is latest stunt near Grand Canyon—

Smith’s Hollywood friend Garcelle Beauvais, who previously starred in The Jamie Foxx Show, and shared a very hot and steamy kisswith Smith in the Wild, Wild West movie,posted a birthday well wish to Smith with the two of them frozen in a lip lock that sent social media into a frenzy.

Mind you, that Beauvais simply posted a screenshot of a scene that has lived in in reruns for ages, people still got their panties in a bunch about what some considered to be disrespectful to the family man.

“A birthday kiss for the birthday boy #willsmith happy 50th,” Beauvais posted.

Even as fans hit back at Beauvais and called for the actress to take the post down, she seemed unbothered.

When one fan told her to remove it before Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith laid eyes on it, Beauvais responded, “Bring it lol.”

After getting slammed by social media, Beauvais took to social media to explain her actions.

Ok guys it was supposed to be a funny post My bad if I offended anyone ! If you are my followers you know I’m all about lifting up people and being positive 🙏🏽being human I made a mistake … Have beautiful blessed day — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) September 25, 2018

“Ok guys it was supposed to be a funny post My bad if I offended anyone ! If you are my followers you know I’m all about lifting up people and being positive 🙏🏽being human I made a mistake … Have beautiful blessed day.”

—Social media users offer mixed reaction after Bill Cosby sentenced to 3-10 years, classified a ‘sexually violent predator—

Of course, Black twitter still wasn’t buying it.

Girl you knew what you were doing and knew it was disrespectful. Nothing funny about it. — Cass 🌸 (@CFALTHH) September 25, 2018



“Girl you knew what you were doing and knew it was disrespectful. Nothing funny about it.”

ok, but she could have posted a regular pic with the two of them. out of all the scenes to choose from…and to have the nerve to say “a birthday kiss for the birthday boy” it’s disrespectful no matter how you spin it. he’s married. — old soul (@shannonmichele_) September 25, 2018



“ok, but she could have posted a regular pic with the two of them. out of all the scenes to choose from…and to have the nerve to say “a birthday kiss for the birthday boy” it’s disrespectful no matter how you spin it. he’s married.”