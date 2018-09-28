Kevin Jackson was shown the door at Fox News, following an offensive series of tweets where he attacked Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s other accusers as “lying skanks” during yesterday’s hearing.

“Kevin Jackson has been terminated as a contributor,” a Fox News spokesperson told Variety. “His comments on today’s hearings were reprehensible and do not reflect the values of Fox News.”

Jackson worked as a Fox news contributor for several years. He is also reportedly a radio host on KJRadio and author of the book, “Race Pimping: The Multi-Trillion Dollar Business of Liberalism.”

He took to Twitter on Thursday morning to blast Ford and the other accusers as the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing was underway. “Feminists are their own worst enemies, and enemy of women,” Jackson wrote on Twitter. “TO HELL with the notion that women must be believed no matter what. Lying skanks is what these 2 women are, and we ALL know more,” he continued.

Continuing on his off-the-rails rant, in a since deleted tweet from Thursday, Jackson went on to lambast Ford, writing, “#ChristineBlaseyFord academic problems came from her PROMISCUITY! Dang girl, stop opening your legs and OPEN A BOOK!”

After his firing, Jackson tweeted this to his followers: “Thanks, I’m going nowhere. I have NEVER lost a job, where God didn’t provide something profoundly better. I have no animosity towards Fox, but for me, it’s their loss.” He signed off “Team KJ.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination today. If the committee votes to recommend the judge for confirmation, the full Senate will later determine Kavanaugh’s fate.

“We’re going to move forward,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, as he exited a private late night strategy session with Republican senators, according to the Associated Press. “The committee is going to vote.”

Donald Trump weighed in on Twitter and let it be known that he fully supports his nominee. “His testimony was powerful, honest and riveting,” Trump tweeted. “The Senate must vote!”