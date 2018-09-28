Bill Cosby is in trouble again. This time, it’s for unpaid legal bills totaling more than $282,000.

Last week, law firm Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis filed a complaint against Cosby, demanding payment for the outstanding legal fees that have accrued since June 2017, according to CBS News. The complaint was filed on Sept. 21 in state court in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, according to the Legal Intelligencer, for the outstanding legal fees as well as late fees, interest and costs.

“Cosby’s spokesman and other employees made several promises to Schnader Harrison since (2017) that the payments were forthcoming,” read the complaint, according to the Legal Intelligencer. The complaint also states that on Aug. 30th, law firm partner, Sam Silver, told Cosby’s new lawyers by email that his firm would file a lawsuit on Sept. 4th if it was not paid by then.

Cosby hired the law firm in March 2016, after he was criminally charged with drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand. According to the complaint, Silver said he continued to represent Cosby leading up to his April 2018 criminal trial despite the outstanding balances, according to CBS News.

The judge handed down the sentence today against Bill Cosby in the sexual assault case that captured headlines around the world.

Cosby faced a maximum of 10 years after prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to merge the three counts of his conviction into one for sentencing purposes.

The state sentencing guidelines indicated 22 to 36 months in prison, plus or minus 12 months.

Judge Steven O’Neill sentenced the disgraced comedian to three to 10 years in state prison tuesday for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, and he must pay a $25,000 fine and cost of prosecution. He is also now classified as a sexually violent predator and will have to register on the sex offender registry.