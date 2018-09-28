R&B singers Kelly Rowland and Kelly Price have been cast in an upcoming series on BET, entitled: American Soul. Rowland was cast as Gladys Knight and Kelly Price was chosen as a series regular.

The drama draws inspiration from the personal and professional ups and downs of Don Cornelius when he was young and driven yet struggling to launch Soul Train against the backdrop of a cutthroat Hollywood in the 1970s, according to Shadow and Act. Sinqua Walls plays Cornelius, and the ensemble cast also includes Jason Dirden, Iantha Richardson, Christopher Jefferson, Katlyn Nichol and Jelani Winston.

The 10-episode pilot will take an honest and unflinching look at Cornelius as a businessman, the Soul Train dancers, crew and musicians and how it ultimately grew to offer a glimpse of African-American culture to its world viewers.

Price will play Brianne Clarke, the dedicated stage mom guiding her children to become rising stars.

Rowland will play Gladys Knight, one of the first performers young Cornelius books on Soul Train. According to Shadow and Act, Don impresses Gladys with his groundbreaking vision, and from their business relationship, they develop a friendship. Rowland will record an original version of “Midnight Train to Georgia” for the series.

Production is currently underway in Atlanta. The highly anticipated series is expected to hit TV screens in 2019.