When 50 Cent caught word that his ex and mother of his younger son, Shaniqua Tompkins, is allegedly collaborating with Nas’s ex-girlfriend Carmen Bryan on a reality show—he was quick to call her out and pop off on social media.

“It will be filmed in New York and Los Angeles… It’s a show based on urban women in business empowering one another,” Bryan said, People reported—but 50 was not impressed.

READ MORE: 150-year-old corpse identified as woman from first generation of free African Americans

He told Tompkins to “Get a f—ing job” in a since-deleted Instagram story posted earlier this week, the report said.

“I own your life rights reality TV is a no go. l don’t know what to tell you, oh go shake your new fake ass over at club Angels,” he added, according to People.

Tompkins fired back in an interview with TMZ on Friday. “He doesn’t have the power that he claims he has,” she told the entertainment news outlet. “He’s just mad because I don’t want to be with him, and he knows that I’m the only one that was there from the beginning that can expose who he really is. He’s scared, he’s frightened.”

50 Cent’s Baby Mama Shaniqua Tompkins Claps Back at His Threat to Derail Her Reality TV Gig https://t.co/bn972GfDA4 pic.twitter.com/t1tmFXiwnS — Respeck My Gossip (@GossipThot) September 28, 2018

The mother of two explained that while she has a book deal with the Power star: “He can’t stop me from doing anything” like a reality television show.

She’s also told TMZ she’s ready to take 50 Cent to court over his “defamation” of her “character… It’s so sad that someone that you have a child with puts so much negative energy into trying to destroy you, which I never did. All I did was leave the relationship… You’re not going to bully me,” she said.

50 Cent and Tompkins dated for several years in the 1990s and welcomed their son, Marquis, in 1997. He later sued her for defamation after she accused him of trying to kill her and their son in a “suspicious” Long Island house fire, the report noted.

READ MORE: California students spell n-word on lettered T-shirts, face discipline