A seemingly desperate and low down California woman has been arrested for trying to sam families of missing children, including the family of Lashaya Stine, who disappeared from Aurora in 2016.

Rozzari Young was busted in an undercover prostitution sting and during the arrest, investigators reportedly found her text message exchanges with two families, Yahoo.com reports.

In one of the messages, she told Stine’s mother that Stine owed her money, and Young allegedly threatened to hurt Lashaya if she wasn’t paid $2,000.

A local FOX affiliate in Denver posted part of the text message exchange between Stine’s mother, Sabrina Jones and Young:

Young: Lashaya is safe and well taken care of.

Jones: Where is she? Please I miss my daughter so much. I cry every day.

Jones: Please.

Jones: I will die without her.

Jones: We love her so much.

Young: Lashaya owe me for loosing my **** you gone pay me back or she gone work for it…and if she try and run off he gone get what he deserve you get police involved youll never see her again.

Jones: What does she owe?

Young: She owes over 2,000 dollars but we can work something out to get her back home im tires of hearing her crying.

Jones reported the information to Aurora Police and the FBI is reportedly investigating the case, as Stine is still missing. There is a $15,000 reward for information in her disappearance. The 16-year-old honor student was reportedly last seen on July 15, 2016, near E. Montview Boulevard and N. Peoria St.

According to Fox 31 Denver, Jones believes her daughter was lured from their home by someone she met online.

Young is also accused of reaching out to the parents of Alycia Yeoman, who was reported missing in March of 2017. Her body was found two months later. Young told her parents she wanted to get paid or their daughter would be hurt.

Young has been charged with interstate transmission of a threat to injure with the intent to extort and interstate transmission of a threat to injure, according to a yahoo.com report.