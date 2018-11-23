Clearly frustrated Wednesday night following the Celtics’ 117-109 loss to the Knicks, Kyrie Irving told a reporter who wished him a happy Thanksgiving that he doesn’t celebrate the holiday, uttering, “f— Thanksgiving.”

Irving tweeted an explanation Thursday morning:

Meant no disrespect to the Holiday and those who celebrate it respectfully. I’m grateful for the time We all can share with our families. We are always ONE. 🔺👁 — Kyrie Irving (@KyrieIrving) November 22, 2018

Irving’s mother descends from the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. There’s nothing remotely wrong with his decision to not celebrate Thanksgiving—given the holiday’s brutal and transgressive history. However, the apology seems to indicate remorse in his abrasive language and approach, according to CBS Sports.

Irving is clearly upset with his squad’s .500 record and is tired of waiting for it to improve.

“We just can’t wait anymore, honestly,” Irving said to NBC Boston. “From myself, everybody else as a collective, to our coaching staff, we just don’t have time to really be waiting to kind of see if guys are going to give that extra effort. Including myself, it’s just an accountability standpoint that we all have to have.

“I think that we’re making steps in the right direction. I just think that it’s tiring at this point, when we show flashes of brilliance and then we put ourselves in a deep hole and then we’re consistently coming back. We can’t play like that. I think we’re just showing signs of what we’re capable of but we just have to do it consistently.”

Last year, the Celtics made the Eastern Conference finals but ultimately suffered insurmountable team injuries, including Gordon Hayward‘s gruesome season-ending leg injury and losing Irving in the postseason. People expected a great season from the Celtics this season, but so far the team has failed to deliver.