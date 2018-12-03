All eyes were on South Africa this weekend while stars from across the globe paid tribute to Nelson Mandela at the Global Citizens Festival in honor of what would have been his 100th birthday. Beyonce poured her heart out in an open letter to the late leader days before she took the stage and brought the crowd to tears with her touching performance.

“I first met you in 2004 at the 46664 AIDS Benefit Concert in Cape Town, and the impact you have had on my life resonates with me today and every day,” she wrote in the open letter posted to her website. “Your kindness and gratitude for every experience, and your ability to forgive are lessons I have learned and will pass on to my three children. My entire family holds you in high regard…

It is an honor for me to travel to South Africa this week in celebration of you and your efforts to right so many wrongs. You were a strategic warrior, a bold activist, and charismatic and well-loved leader. Your vision for dignity, for human rights, for peace and a South Africa free of racism and apartheid, allows us all to turn dreams into reality.”

Beyonce rocked an avant garde pink gown while she belted out hits like “Halo” prompting fans to shed tears at the sound of her voice.

Check out the video:

Beyoncé performing Halo with a new arrangement & with the backing choir is so beautiful. The tears on the people’s faces. POWER pic.twitter.com/uo3WMruGfY — ☃️ Yoncé Vocals ☃️ (@YonceVocals) December 2, 2018

She and her husband, Jay-Z treated the crowd to a two-hour set that was basically an encore of their On The Run II tour.

While several sites said they would be streaming the show, they only allowed 25 minutes of The Carters‘ set to be seen around the world and some fans were crushed that they missed it.

The event went down at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg and featured performances from Pharrell Williams, Chris Martin, Usher, Wizkid, Eddie Vedder, Femi Kuti, Kacey Musgraves, and Tiwa Savage among others.