Kevin Hart will host the 2019 Academy Awards, bringing some much-needed melanin to the annual award show that has been hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the past two years.

The Night School star confirmed the news on Instagram on Tuesday evening and called the gig “the opportunity of a lifetime.”

“For years I have been asked if I would ever hostile Oscars and my answer was always the same…I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s suppose to. I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars. I am blows away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time…To be able to join the legendary list of host that have graced that stage is unbelievable. I know my mom is smiling from war to ear right now. I want to thank my family/friends/fans for supporting me & riding with me all this time…I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one. I appreciate the @TheAcademy for the opportunity…not it’s time to rise to the occasion #Oscars,” he posted.

The 2019 Academy Awards will air live on ABC on February 24.