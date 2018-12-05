Rihanna has always had a great connection with her fans and she once again showed love to a fan in need of support on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Rihanna took to Instagram to throw her support behind a young woman, Monia, who is currently battling a recurrence of cancer at her home in London, England.

READ MORE: Black Philadelphia man files lawsuit after ICE tried to deport him to Jamaica

She shared a post-surgery photo of herself on Instagram next to an oxygen tank, which she called a “fashion statement.” Rihanna showed up in her comments to compliment her Monia for her strength.’

“Sis we are all praying for you,” she said. “Your strength and your ability to let the beauty in your spirit shine through, even in the midst of adversity, is tremendously inspiring!

READ MORE: Black psychiatric patient with a shard of glass in hand fatally shot by Florida police

“I can’t begin to imagine what you feel, so I want you to know we are all here for you and I encourage the NAVY to rally around you during these times,” she added.

This isn’t the first time Rihanna and Monia have crossed paths. She posted a video previously on Instagram with the multi-platinum singer, where she was crying in her arms, Monia said that she met her shortly after finding out she had relapsed.

She has also received a number of other comments and direct messages from the artist, whom she calls her “inspiration.”

READ MORE: 7 new suspects arrested for robbing homes of Rihanna, Viola Davis, LeBron James and more celebs

“Right in the worse time, she’s there for me,” Monia said. “Thank you, Robyn for being so real and supportive. And thanks to everyone else who is supportive in any way, every comment, every DM, every prayer—I appreciate it so much.”