While TV commercials of perfect family gatherings play on an endless loop, gift lists multiply, and questions of who’s making the mac n’ cheese this year are all part of the holiday experience, sometimes the thought of leaving the tradition behind for a year is just what Santa ordered. Not only is vacationing during the holiday a great way to lessen the stress and financial burden of planning, it’s also a great time to reconnect and cozy up to the one you love. Whether an island escapade or winter wonderland is your preferred destination, here are a few places to consider for a magical last minute getaway.

PARIS

Paris is magical anytime of year, but especially during the holidays, when the Champs-Élysées and Eiffel Tower is lit up and surrounded by snow. Whatever you do, Don’t miss Paris’ traditional Christmas dessert — the Bûche de Noel — a flourless chocolate cake wrapped with chocolate whipped cream.

Where to Stay: Hotel de Sers. While the city of lights is known for its grand hotel institutions, it’s the smaller, luxury boutiques that really set the tone for a romantic experience. Hotel de Sers is part of the impressive B. Signature Hotels & Resorts, which includes four other properties in Paris, one in Brittany, and newly opened stunner in St. Barths. Hotel de Sers has 45 bedrooms and 7 suites that are decorated with a fusion of historical and contemporary elements. The property is just minutes away from the iconic Champs-Elysées and feels like you’ve checked into your very own private mansion in the heart of Paris. Some rooms even have views of the Eiffel Tower.

TURKS AND CAICOS

The Caribbean is known for its many romantic islands, but Turks and Caicos has its own kind of magic that keeps couples coming back year round. The island is less developed than many of its counterparts, giving it an intimate remoteness that’s perfect for a lover’s getaway. Of its 40 islands, 8 are inhabitable and surrounded by gorgeous coral reefs for snorkeling. Don’t forget to take in the beautiful sunset over Grace Bay.

Where to Stay: COMO Parrot Cay. A 30-minute private boat ride leads to this 1,000 acre resort on a private island. Lounge in your Balinese-style villa or sip a cocktail in the incredible infinity edge pool.

DENVER, COLORADO

Coloradans love to celebrate winter, especially during the holidays. In Denver, visitors can enjoy the Downtown Grand Illumination and Parade of Lights. During this two-mile parade, viewers can watch marching bands, ornate floats and others enjoy holiday cheer. For an active escape, head to Aspen and enjoy the slopes or some of its incredible dining options. For couples who love to eat, Denver also offers an incredible number of dining options, including favorites like

Check in: MOXY Cherry Creek. This new, happening hotel in the heart of downtown Denver is where to be to get a feel for a local vibe. There’s a full bar, tons of board games, beer garden, and outdoor seating to cuddle up by a fireplace.

KAUAI, HAWAII

Kauai is incredible option for the holidays as it offers not only perfect weather, but a number of activities to satiate every type of traveler. Hiking, surfing, snorkeling, eating, wine tasting– you name it and Kauai’s got it. For a fun day activity, head to Koloa Rum Company for a tasting of their flights of Hawaiian rum.

Where to Stay: Koa Kea Hotel & Resort. The bed alone at this honeymooner’s favorite is enough to you make you never want to check out. The boutique resort is just steps away from the ocean and offers daily activities for couples, including free bike rental to take around the island. Don’t miss the opportunity for a couples massage by the ocean. If the masseuse doesn’t relax, the crashing waves right below certainly will.

ANTIGUA

Head to Antigua not only for its warm, romantic vibes, but also to support a beautiful island and people in the wake up Hurricane Maria. Consider hiring a private boat to take you around the island, or head to Shirley Heights on Sunday evening for a perfect sunset above it all, all set to the tune of steelpan drums.

Where to Stay: Carlisle Bay. Located on the south coast of the island, this resort is nestled between the rainforest and Caribbean sea. During the holidays, couples can enjoy Manager’s Cocktail Party with steel band music on December 21, followed by days filled with an Artisan Wine & Cheese Tasting. On December 26, indulge in a Late Night Rum Flight featuring a performance by local limbo dancers and fire eaters.