Ty Dolla $ign may not be in the best holiday spirit this Christmas, as the R&B singer received some potentially life-altering news over the weekend.

A grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia has indicted the Los Angeles native with two felonies — felony possession of cocaine and felony possession of THC — and misdemeanor possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. If convicted, he faces 15 years in prison.

The charges stem from a September arrest in Atlanta when officers pulled Ty’s limo van over and searched all seven passengers, one of whom was Skrillex. Ty was in the city supporting rapper G-Eazy and he was the only one arrested during the stop for possessing cocaine and marijuana.

On the creative side, Ty Dolla $ign has enjoyed a hella good 2018 and released “MihTy,” a collaborative album with Jeremih, in October. Earlier this year, he chopped it up with The Fader about how their collaboration came about.

“I was kicking it with Hitmaka a lot over there in Glenwood, which he calls Motown because everybody that comes through there gets a hit, basically. We just got a whole bunch of the homies over there, writing and producing and it’s an all-day thing. So Jeremih is there and we did like two songs, four songs, eight songs, 12 songs. All of a sudden we got like 42 songs and we’re like, we might as well do a project,” he explained.

And when asked if he hears his style and influence in these younger artists…

“They’re definitely influenced from the old sound and that’s why it’s important to switch to the new sound, constantly,” Ty replied. “I always admired people like Pharrell that since I was a kid — I heard he did Wreckx-n-Effect [“Rump Shaker”] and shit back then, so he’s been in it since I was a kid all the way onto like Uzi’s new album, the Migos album, my shit. Like, he’s that guy. That’s what I strive to be: somebody that does what they love forever.”