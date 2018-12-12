For more than 20 years, fans of the Nickelodeon movie Good Burger have been dying for a sequel, but it looks like that’s not coming any time soon despite what Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell are lobbying for.

According to TMZ, Nickelodeon says there has been no movement on a sequel of the 1997 kids’ cult classic, which was based on a regular sketch on All That,because there has been far too much turnover at the top of the network’s leadership.

The recent chatter about a Good Burger remake began when Thompson, now the longest tenured cast member on Saturday Night Live, made during a recent interview with Andy Cohen last week.

“We’ve been talking about it for a long time,” he said. “We’ve had meetings about it, so it’s in the higher powers’ hands cause we’ve both said that we’re down to do it.”

The chatter first kicked up in earnest when Kenan and Kel reunited for a Good Burger bit for The Tonight Show in 2015.

“A friend of his was working on The Tonight Show and they had that idea to do the reunion and he reached out to me and then I called Kel and we talked,” he said. “We played phone tag for three days, but we finally talked, and we were like, ‘Yeah, we might as well do it’ or whatever. It was a nice 40-minute conversation that we had.”

“We hadn’t spoken in a long time,” he continued. “It was nice to reconnect because it was like picking up right where we left off.”

TMZ says that longtime Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider, who set up the 2015 reunion, pitched the sequel idea, but he’s no longer working for the network. While Good Burger might not be happening, the new president of the network Brian Robbins, directed the film so fans of Good Burger may eventually get a second helping of what they’re looking for.