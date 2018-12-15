The family of rappers of Remy Ma and Papoose keeps getting bigger.

The stars of Love & Hip Hop New York are now the proud parents of a bouncing baby girl who came into the world on Friday, according to People.com.

The 38-year-old Remy Ma, aka Reminisce Smith initially shared the news on her Instagram Stories and then on her official Instagram page writing, “It’s a girl!” with a pink background.

She included the caption, “The Golden Child is here!!! Thank you @papoose for making me the happiest wife in the planet #BlackLove #RemAndPap.”

The platinum-selling rapper of hit “All the Way Up,” with Fat Joe and French Montana, also wrote about her new baby girl on IG that “#ShesMADDDDcute.”

Earlier on Friday, Pap, aka Shamele Mackie, 40, posted on Instagram that Remy was having a challenging time with the delivery and requested emotional support from friends, fans and followers. His post stated, “Tough labor… but my wife, is still fighting through it. She’s a warrior! Keep us in your prayers! #thegoldenchild is on the way.”

The couple had discussed having a child together, a major storyline plot during their stint on L&HH. Their newest addition join four siblings. Remy has a son, Jayson, from a previous relationship, while Papoose has three children from previous relationships.

Thankfully, all seems to have ended well. We’re definitely looking forward to the first pics of “the golden child.”