Channing Dungey takes her talents to Netflix as VP of Original Content

Channing Dungey is taking her talents to Netflix.

The former ABC Entertainment president, who left her post in November after quickly cancelling the Roseanne reboot, has signed on as the VP of Original Content for the streaming service that continues to raise the bar when it comes to representing the Black community.

“I’m drawn to the forward-thinking, risk-taking and creative culture at Netflix, and the deeply talented people there, especially Ted and Cindy, with whom I’m excited to partner on setting the strategy for original content,” said Dungey. “Given that ABC, the place I’ve called home for nearly 15 years, represents the gold standard of traditional broadcast, it feels like the perfect next step for me to join Netflix, the unparalleled leader in streaming. I’m invigorated by the challenges ahead and the opportunity to forge new relationships, and excited for the very welcome reunion with incredible talent.”

Channing Dungey made history as the first African American to lead a major broadcast network in the U.S. She is expected to start her new gig in February and will work alongside current VP of Original Content, Cindy Holland.

“We’re delighted to be adding Channing’s expertise, leadership and deep experience to Netflix, and I look forward to partnering with her as we continue to grow and evolve our global network,” Holland said in a statement. “I have been a fan of her character and approach from our early days as executives.”

“Channing is a creative force whose taste and talent have earned her the admiration of her peers across the industry,” said Ted Sarandos, chief content officer of Netflix. “She’s a risk taker and ground-breaker and talent love working with her. I couldn’t be happier to welcome her to Netflix.”

Dungey will be in good and familiar company at Netflix. Former ABC powerhouse producers, Shonda Rhimes and Kenya Barris also made the move to the streaming service after cutting ties with ABC.